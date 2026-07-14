DXCM Secures Health Canada Authorization for Dexcom G7 15 Day CGM

DexCom DXCM recently announced that the Dexcom G7 15 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System has received authorization from Health Canada for its use in adults aged 18 years and older living with diabetes. While the product is not yet commercially available in Canada, the authorization marks an important regulatory milestone as the company expands access to its latest diabetes management technology.

Management stated that small advancements can have a significant impact on diabetes management. The Dexcom G7 15 Day reflects the company's commitment to simpler and seamless diabetes management. Dexcom is focused on ensuring people living with diabetes in Canada and their healthcare providers receive the necessary support, education and resources when Dexcom G7 15 Day becomes commercially available.

Likely Trend of DXCM Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, DXCM stock rose 1.9% at yesterday’s close. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have gained 15% against the industry’s 13% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 9.8% in the same timeframe.

The Health Canada authorization for Dexcom G7 15 Day may strengthen DexCom’s position in the global CGM market by expanding its portfolio with a longer-lasting CGM system. The product’s extended wear time, high accuracy and patient-friendly features could support greater adoption as demand for advanced glucose monitoring solutions continues to rise. Over the long term, broader international availability of Dexcom G7 15 Day could contribute to revenue growth and reinforce the company’s competitive position in the diabetes care market.

DXCM currently has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion.



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More on the Dexcom G7 15 Day

Dexcom G7 15 Day is the longest-lasting and most accurate CGM system authorized by Health Canada, offering real-time glucose readings for up to 15.5 days on a single sensor. Designed to simplify diabetes management, the system builds on the proven clinical performance of the Dexcom CGM, which has been shown to lower A1C levels and increase time in range.

The extended wear duration reduces the number of monthly sensor replacements, making glucose monitoring more convenient while also generating less waste. With an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.0%, the device delivers best-in-class accuracy to support informed treatment decisions.

The Dexcom G7 15 Day also includes several advanced features to improve the user experience. It is waterproof, supports direct connectivity with the Apple Watch and offers a 12-hour grace period to ensure a seamless transition between sensors.

Users can monitor glucose patterns, trends and statistics through the Dexcom mobile app with integrated Dexcom Clarity analytics, while customizable alerts enable personalized diabetes management. The system also allows users to securely share glucose data with caregivers and loved ones, providing additional support and peace of mind.

With more than four million Canadians living with diabetes, the authorization is expected to support wider access to advanced glucose monitoring technology once the product becomes commercially available.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grandview Research, the CGM devices market was valued at $15.47 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% through 2033.

Factors like the growing cases of diabetes, the increasing adoption of CGM devices, growing clinical needs, technological innovation and shifting care models are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

DexCom recently announced that it will begin rolling out its fully reimagined Stelo app experience in the United States starting in July. The updated app, available for Apple iPhone and Android users, is designed to make glucose insights more accessible and actionable for individuals seeking to better understand their metabolic health.

Alongside the app launch, DexCom plans to expand Stelo internationally. The platform is expected to launch in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea later this year, with further expansion continuing into 2027.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

DXCM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DexCom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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