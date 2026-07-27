DXCM Q2 Results Likely to Reflect Strong G7 & Reimbursement Expansion

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.15%.

Let us check out the factors that might have shaped DXCM’s performance prior to the announcement.

DXCM’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an increase of 12% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 61 cents, indicating growth 27.1% year over year.

DexCom, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DexCom, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DexCom, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Before DXCM’s Q2 Earnings

DexCom is expected to have delivered another quarter of healthy revenue growth, supported by continued demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, expanding reimbursement, and sustained adoption of its recently launched G7 15 Day platform. Following a solid first quarter, management reiterated its full-year revenue outlook of 11-13% growth, citing strong momentum across both the U.S. and international markets, particularly in type 2 diabetes and expanding customer access.

The quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from increasing physician awareness of broader reimbursement coverage, especially for non-insulin type 2 patients, while continued conversion of existing users to the G7 15 Day system should have supported both volume growth and customer satisfaction.

Geographically, the U.S. business is expected to have remained driven by strong uptake in the type 2 diabetes market, aided by broader commercial coverage and improving field execution. On its first-quarterearnings call management highlighted meaningful share gains among non-insulin type 2 patients and expects commercial coverage to exceed 7 million lives by year-end. The recently announced Prime Therapeutics reimbursement win could have begun contributing during the second quarter. International operations are also likely to have maintained robust momentum, supported by reimbursement expansions in markets such as France and Canada and continued tender wins, with additional access opportunities expected throughout the year.

New product execution should have remained an important growth catalyst. The G7 15 Day system, featuring longer sensor wear and an improved accuracy algorithm, has received positive physician and patient feedback, with nearly half of the installed base expected to transition to the platform by year-end. DexCom is also rolling out improved adhesive technology, expanding Smart Basal pilot deployments, and launching a redesigned Stelo application featuring AI-driven personalized insights and enhanced nutrition tracking, initiatives that should strengthen customer engagement and retention over time.

First-quarter gross margin expanded to 63.5%, benefiting from manufacturing efficiencies, normalized freight costs, supply-chain improvements, and the initial contribution from G7 15 Day. These factors are likely to have boosted margins in the second quarter as well. While management raised its full-year operating margin outlook, it maintained gross margin guidance due to uncertainty surrounding fuel prices, resin costs, and shipping conditions, implying some cost pressure could have emerged in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DexCom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (60 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -1.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

DXCM’s Share Price Performance

So far this year, DexCom’s shares have gained 7.8% against the industry’s 15.5% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 7.5% during the said period.



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Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks worth considering from the broader medical sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s second-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 10.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

A’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS calls for an improvement of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.

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DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.