DXCM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $375.26, changing hands as high as $378.44 per share. DexCom Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXCM's low point in its 52 week range is $305.63 per share, with $456.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $374.23. The DXCM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

