DXCM Inks Deal With Nanowear to Boost CGM Application Beyond Diabetes

DexCom DXCM recently signed a licensing and data partnership with a privately held healthcare-at-home digital diagnostics company — Nanowear. Per the terms of the agreement, Nanowear will use glucose data from Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM) synchronously alongside Nanowear’s previously FDA-cleared cardiovascular biomarkers for investigational purposes.

With this recent deal, DexCom continues to strengthen its leadership in CGM integration. This collaboration also aligns with the company’s vision of expanding CGM applications beyond diabetes management, reinforcing the broader potential of continuous metabolic health monitoring.

Enhancing Cardiometabolic Insights With Real-World Evidence

The integration of Dexcom G7 CGM data into Nanowear’s SimpleSense platform creates a first-of-its-kind, self-administered cardiometabolic assessment tool. By synchronizing glucose data with cardiovascular biomarkers, such as ECG, blood pressure, lung volume, respiration and hemodynamics, this collaboration offers to deliver unprecedented, real-world, real-time diagnostic insights. These capabilities align with the growing demand in the pharmaceutical, medtech, biotech, and contract research organization (CRO) sectors, where real-world evidence is increasingly vital for regulatory and clinical decision-making.

Cardiometabolic health encompasses conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes, some of the leading contributors to morbidity and mortality in the United States. With only 6.8% of Americans having optimal cardiometabolic health, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions that provide continuous, comprehensive data. Through this partnership, Dexcom CGM technology moves beyond traditional diabetes care, and can offer insights into the cardiometabolic effects of emerging therapeutics, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and renal denervation treatments to pharmaceutical, medtech, biotech and direct-to-consumer research communities seeking novel assessment and diagnostic solutions.

Driving Innovation in Clinical Research and Home-Based Monitoring

The ability to conduct home-based, self-administered assessments represents a paradigm shift in clinical research. Traditional in-person assessments lack the continuous, real-world monitoring capabilities that CGM provides. By integrating with Nanowear’s AI-driven diagnostic tools, Dexcom extends its reach into new research applications, helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies evaluate drug safety and efficacy with unprecedented granularity.

DXCM CGM Sensors’ Past Integrations

Insulet's PODD Omnipod 5 now integrates with Dexcom G7, enhancing automated insulin delivery for diabetes management. This collaboration between Insulet and Dexcom offers users a seamless, tubeless system with real-time glucose monitoring. Insulet's commitment to innovation ensures that Omnipod 5 users benefit from the latest advancements in diabetes care.

Novo Nordisk NVO has integrated its smart insulin pens, NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus, with the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring system. This collaboration enables users to seamlessly transfer insulin dosing data into the Dexcom G7 app via NFC technology, providing a comprehensive view of glucose and insulin patterns. Novo Nordisk's commitment to enhancing diabetes management through such integrations underscores its dedication to improving patient outcomes.

Dexcom has partnered with companies like ??URA, Glooko, MD Revolution and DarioHealth to integrate CGM data into broader health management platforms. These collaborations offer users comprehensive insights by combining glucose data with metrics, such as heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns, facilitating more personalized and effective diabetes management strategies.

Rising Competition

Although DexCom is committed to expanding the utility of its CGM technology across diverse health applications and collaborating with multiple partners, it is facing stiff competition from Abbott’s ABT FreeStyle Libre CGM device. The ABT’s FreeStyle Libre 3 offers automatic glucose readings every minute, improved accuracy and a reduced size, enhancing user convenience. The higher wearable time of 15 days for ABT’s FreeStyle Libre also gives a competitive advantage over DXCM’s 10-day wear time for G7. Although DexCom is seeking approval for a 15-day G7 sensor, recent FDA warnings over manufacturing practices will likely lead to a delay in approval, increasing competitive pressure from FreeStyle Libre.

