DXC Technology's (DXC) Q4 Earnings & Revenue Miss Estimates

DXC Technology DXC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.00 per share. However, the bottom line improved 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 74 cents per share, primarily driven by expanding margins and lower interest expenses and outstanding shares, which more than offset the negative impact of reduced revenues.

DXC reported revenues of $4.01 billion, lagging the consensus mark of $4.13 billion, and declined 8.6% year over year. The top line was negatively impacted by unfavorable currency exchange rates. The company’s closure of operations in Russia impacted the top line unfavorably.

Quarterly Details

DXC’s bookings for the fiscal fourth quarter were $4.8 billion, reflecting the book-to-bill ratio of 1.20.

Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services (“GBS”) decreased 5.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.89 billion. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues improved 3.4% year over year. The upside was primarily aided by the strong performance of Analytics and Engineering, and Applications offerings.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) revenues were $2.12 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 11.3% year over year. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 8% year over year, reflecting improvements in Cloud and Security revenues.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 8.5%, expanding 100 basis points (bps) year over year and contracting 20 bps sequentially. Margins were primarily supported by the company’s ongoing cost-optimization initiatives under which it is focusing on four cost levers — contractor conversion, scaling its global innovation and delivery centers, real estate, and automation through Platform X.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DXC exited the fiscal fourth quarter with $2.67 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $2.92 billion witnessed in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) declined to $4.07 billion as of Mar 31, 2022, from $4.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter, DXC recorded operating and adjusted free cash of $271 million and $93 million, respectively. This strong cash flow performance was primarily driven by favorable timing on both payments and receipts in the quarter reported.

In fiscal 2022, the company generated operating and adjusted free cash of $1.50 billion and $743 million, respectively.

In the fourth quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $271 million, while it repurchased shares worth $634 million in full fiscal 2022.

DXC anticipates self-funded share repurchases worth $1 billion in the next year.

Full-Year Highlights

For full-year 2022, DXC reported revenues of $16.27 billion, down 8.26% year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $3.50 per share compared with 2021’s earnings of $2.43 per share.

The adjusted EBIT margin expanded 230 bps to 8.5% in fiscal 2022.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company anticipates revenues between $3.700 billion and $3.750 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 7.5% to 8%. DXC projects adjusted earnings between 80 cents and 85 cents per share.

For fiscal 2023, DXC estimated revenues in the band of $14,900-$15,050 billion. It projected adjusted earnings to be $3.85-$4.15 per share.

