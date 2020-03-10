DXC Technology to sell healthcare unit for $5 billion to Veritas Capital

March 10 (Reuters) - IT and consulting services provider DXC Technology DXC.N said on Tuesday it will sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

