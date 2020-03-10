US Markets

DXC Technology to sell healthcare unit for $5 billion to Veritas Capital

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

IT and consulting services provider DXC Technology said on Tuesday it will sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash.

March 10 (Reuters) - IT and consulting services provider DXC Technology DXC.N said on Tuesday it will sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular