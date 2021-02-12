DXC Technology Stock Remained Flat Last Week, Are Gains Upcoming?

DXC Technology’s stock (NYSE: DXC) has been nearly flat over the last 5 trading days. The company announced its results on February 4th, 2021. For Q3 FY 2021 (ended December 2020) DXC Technology recorded revenues at $4.3 billion, down 14.6% y-o-y and earnings at $4.32 per share, primarily due to a $2 billion gain on dispositions of businesses.

The above factors have been responsible for DXC Technology’s stock being nearly flat in the previous week. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 grew by 4% over the last 5 trading days. Now, is DXC Technology’s stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 56% chance of a rise in DXC Technology’s stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 5 years. See our analysis on DXC Technology Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: DXC -0.08%, vs. S&P500 4%; Underperformed market

(45% likelihood event)

DXC Technology Company stock declined 0.08% over a 5-day trading period ending 2/8/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.0%

over a 5-day trading period ending 2/8/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.0% A change of -0.08% or more over five trading days is a 45% likelihood event, which has occurred 560 times out of 1256 in the last five years

10D: DXC -13%, vs. S&P500 1.8%; Underperformed market

(11% likelihood event)

DXC Technology Company stock declined 13% over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.8%

over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.8% A change of -13% or more over ten trading days is a 11% likelihood event, which has occurred 148 times out of 1240 in the last five years

21D: DXC -12%, vs. S&P500 3.2%; Underperformed market

(10% likelihood event)

DXC Technology Company stock declined 12% the last 21 trading days (1 month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.2%

the last 21 trading days (1 month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.2% A change of -12% or more over 21 trading days is a 10% likelihood event, which has occurred 122 times out of 1198 in the last five years

While DXC Technology’s stock may continue to grow, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Amazon vs Etsy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.