DXC Technology Stock Gains 4% as Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

DXC Technology, Inc. DXC shares gained 4.3% during Thursday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected bottom-line results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 9.7% year over year.

DXC Technology has an impressive history of beating earnings estimates. The stock surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.6%.

DXC reported revenues of $3.16 billion for the fiscal second quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.5% year over year. On an organic basis, revenues declined 4.3% year over year.

DXC’s Q2 Results in Detail

DXC Technology has changed its reporting segment structure, effective April 1, 2025, for the fiscal year 2026. The new structure includes three segments — Consulting & Engineering Services (“CES”), Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) and Insurance Services. This change aims to align financial disclosures with the company's operational organization and how management runs the business.

Revenues from CES declined 1.9% on a year-over-year basis to $1.26 billion. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 3.4% year over year. GIS revenues were $1.59 billion in the fiscal second quarter, down 4.2% year over year. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues dropped 6.3% year over year. Revenues from Insurance Services rose 4.6% on a year-over-year basis to $320 million. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues grew 3.6% year over year.

DXC’s non-GAAP operating income (Adjusted EBIT) was $254 million in the fiscal second quarter, down 9% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 60 basis points to 8%.

DXC’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

DXC exited the fiscal second quarter with $1.88 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.79 billion in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) was $2.37billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $3.1 billion as of June 30.

In the fiscal second quarter, DXC generated operating cash flow of $409 million and free cash flow of $240 million. During the second quarter, it repurchased shares worth $75 million. In the first half of fiscal 2026, it generated operating and free cash flows of $595 million and $337 million, respectively. During the first half, it repurchased shares worth $123 million.

DXC Updates Guidance for FY26 & Q3

DXC Technology updated the outlook for fiscal 2026. For the fiscal year, it now expects revenues between $12.67 billion and $12.81 billion compared with the previous guidance of $12.61-$12.87 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $12.76 billion, indicating a decline of 0.9%.

DXC still projects the adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 7%-8%. It still forecasts adjusted EPS in the range of $2.85-$3.35. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.14, calling for a decline of 8.5%.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $3.18 billion and $3.22 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be approximately 7% to 8%. DXC projects adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents to 85 cents for the fiscal second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $3.21 billion and 87 cents per share, respectively.

DXC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, DXC Technology carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Credo Technology Group CRDO, Amphenol APH and Impinj PI are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Credo Technology Group and Amphenol each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Impinj carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Credo Technology Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a cent over the past 30 days to $2.04 per share, implying an increase of 191.4% year over year. Credo Technology Group shares have surged 155.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has moved upward to $3.22 per share from $3.18 per share in the past seven days, calling for 70.4% year-over-year growth. Amphenol shares have risen 100.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Impinj’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share, revised upward by 4 cents over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Impinj shares have soared 41.9% year to date.

