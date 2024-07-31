DXC Technology Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.74, changing hands as high as $20.75 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.785 per share, with $27.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

