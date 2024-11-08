DXC Technology price target raised to $26 from $20 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the firm’s price target on DXC Technology (DXC) to $26 from $20 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Reflecting the management’s focus on execution and despite continued macro-related demand pressures on discretionary projects, DXC has posted upside to both revenue and earnings in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DXC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.