DXC Technology price target raised to $26 from $20 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the firm’s price target on DXC Technology (DXC) to $26 from $20 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Reflecting the management’s focus on execution and despite continued macro-related demand pressures on discretionary projects, DXC has posted upside to both revenue and earnings in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DXC:
- DXC Technology price target raised to $23 from $19 at Susquehanna
- DXC Technology Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Results
- DXC Technology sees Q3 EPS 75c-80c, consensus 69c
- DXC Technology sees fiscal 2025 EPS $2.75-$3.00, consensus $2.87
- DXC Technology reports Q2 EPS 93c, consensus 72c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.