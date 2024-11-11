DXC Technology price target raised to $25 from $22 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the firm’s price target on DXC Technology (DXC) to $25 from $22 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 results were “mixed” with weak Global Business Services segment performance but strength on margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DXC is still in the early innings of a long turnaround, though BMO is “encouraged” by the commentary on expanded senior leaders and improving discussions with customers, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DXC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.