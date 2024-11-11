News & Insights

Stocks

DXC Technology price target raised to $25 from $22 at BMO Capital

November 11, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the firm’s price target on DXC Technology (DXC) to $25 from $22 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 results were “mixed” with weak Global Business Services segment performance but strength on margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DXC is still in the early innings of a long turnaround, though BMO is “encouraged” by the commentary on expanded senior leaders and improving discussions with customers, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DXC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.