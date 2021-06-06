DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is DXC Technology's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that DXC Technology had debt of US$4.62b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$8.89b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$2.97b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.65b.

A Look At DXC Technology's Liabilities

NYSE:DXC Debt to Equity History June 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that DXC Technology had liabilities of US$8.15b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.58b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.97b and US$4.16b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$9.61b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$10.2b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on DXC Technology's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Given net debt is only 0.93 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that DXC Technology's EBIT has low interest coverage of 0.20 times. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Importantly, DXC Technology's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 97% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DXC Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, DXC Technology produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 69% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

To be frank both DXC Technology's interest cover and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, we think it's fair to say that DXC Technology has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with DXC Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

