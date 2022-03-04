DXC Technology No Longer Pursuing Business In Russia

(RTTNews) - Based on the aggression from the Russian Government, DXC Technology Co. (DXC) confirmed Friday that they are no longer pursuing business in Russia and have committed to exit this market. The company has approximately 4,000 colleagues in Russia and are supporting them in this time of need.

The company added that it will continue to support and maintain rigorous compliance with all applicable sanctions levied against Russia.

Aligned with its "People-first" strategy, DXC is matching employee donations to the Red Cross humanitarian efforts at 200% which includes providing direct financial support to its impacted colleagues, regardless of their nationality or country of origin.

The DXC team is working around the clock to provide shelter, financial assistance, health care, and relocation support to its colleagues and their families.

The company noted that it will continue to assess the situation and take the required measures leveraging the strength of its global team to help minimize any impact on its colleagues and customers.

DCX condemns the unwarranted aggression from the Russian Government that is leading to the death, injury, and displacement of innocent civilians in Ukraine.

