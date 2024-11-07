News & Insights

DXC Technology Lifts FY25 Outlook

November 07, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, DXC Technology Company (DXC) lifted its outlook for the full year 2025.

The company now expects revenue of $12.9 billion and $13.1 billion, a decline of 5.5% to 4.5% on an organic basis, compared to the prior guidance of a decline of 6.0% to 4.0%.

Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be 7.0% to 7.5%, compared to the prior guidance of 6.5% to 7.0%

Adjusted earnings is expected to be between $3.00 to $3.25, compared to the prior guidance of $2.75 to $3.00.

Free Cash Flow is expected to be about approximately $550 million, up from the prior guidance of approximately $450 million

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.87 per share and revenues of $12.88 billion.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion, adjusted EBIT margin between 7.0% to 7.5%, and adjusted earnings of $0.75 to $0.80 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.69 per share and revenues of $3.21 billion.

