DXC Technology Lifts FY Profit Outlook, But Cuts Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday, DXC Technology Company (DXC) revised its full-year outlook. The company increased its adjusted earnings guidance, but lowered its revenue guidance range.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $3.64 to $3.69 and revenues of about $16.4 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $3.52 to $3.72 per share and revenues of $16.4 billion to $16.6 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.67 per share on revenues of $16.47 billion.

