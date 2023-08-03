DXC Technology Falls After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Co. (DXC) shares are declining more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company's first-quarter earnings declined and missed estimates.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $36 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $102 million or $0.43 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $134 million or $0.63 per share. Analysts were looking for $0.82 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 7 percent to $3.45 billion, down from $3.71 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $19.95, down 26.41 percent from the previous close of $27.07 on a volume of 2,756,557.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.