News & Insights

Technology
DXC

DXC Technology Expand Collaboration With ServiceNow To Fast-track Generative AI Value For Businesses

November 21, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC), Thursday announced an extended partnership with ServiceNow, an AI platform for business transformation, to streamline AI value for businesses globally.

Under the partnership, the company would ensure that the AI technologies of its customers are in line with the highest standards of data privacy, governance, and compliance.

Currently, DXC's stock is trading at $21.59, up 1.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.