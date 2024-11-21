DXC Technology Expand Collaboration With ServiceNow To Fast-track Generative AI Value For Businesses

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC), Thursday announced an extended partnership with ServiceNow, an AI platform for business transformation, to streamline AI value for businesses globally.

Under the partnership, the company would ensure that the AI technologies of its customers are in line with the highest standards of data privacy, governance, and compliance.

Currently, DXC's stock is trading at $21.59, up 1.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

