DXC TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $DXC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DXC TECHNOLOGY ($DXC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,160,304,150 and earnings of $0.77 per share.

DXC TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

DXC TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $DXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER DRUMGOOLE (Managing Director, GIS) sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $519,350

MARY E FINCH (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 12,885 shares for an estimated $295,066

DXC TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of DXC TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DXC TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts

We have seen $2,225 of award payments to $DXC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DXC TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

