DXC TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $DXC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DXC TECHNOLOGY ($DXC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,160,304,150 and earnings of $0.77 per share.
DXC TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
DXC TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $DXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER DRUMGOOLE (Managing Director, GIS) sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $519,350
- MARY E FINCH (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 12,885 shares for an estimated $295,066
DXC TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of DXC TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,256,875 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,179,718
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,286,072 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,655,718
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,150,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,963,753
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 907,004 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,121,939
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 865,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,287,814
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 769,026 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,111,893
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 604,493 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,306,605
DXC TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts
We have seen $2,225 of award payments to $DXC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DXC TECHNOLOGY TOOLBOX PDF PLUG-IN TOOL USED TO MAKE DOCUMENTS SUBMISSION READY IN ORDER TO SUPPORT REGULAT...: $2,225
DXC TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
