DXC Technology (DXC) Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

DXC Technology’s DXC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.71%. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s $1.20 per share.



Revenues of $4.39 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $4.29 billion. However, the top line fell 8.9% year over year. Spin-off of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services business to Veritas as well as its healthcare software business to Dedalus Group in 2020 led to the year-over-year decline.



During fiscal 2021, DXC recorded revenues of $17.73 billion, down 9.4% year on year.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services (“GBS”) slid 13.4% on a year-over-year basis to $2 billion. Divestiture of the HHS business in October last year affected revenues from this segment. However, growth in Analytics and Engineering, Applications, and Business Process Solutions was a breather.



Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) revenues during the fiscal third quarter came in at $2.39 billion, down 4.8% year over year, reflecting declines in Cloud and Security, and Modern Workplace. However, growth in IT Outsourcing was a positive.



Adjusted EBIT margin was 7.5%, advancing 50 basis points sequentially.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Metrics

The company exited the fiscal third quarter with $2.97 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with the $3.92 billion witnessed in the previous quarter. Long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) decreased to $4.35 billion as of Mar 31 from $5.44 billion as of Dec 31.



During the reported quarter, the company recorded operating and adjusted free cash outflows of $280 million and $443 million, respectively. During fiscal 2021, the company generated operating cash flow of $124 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $652 million.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.08 billion and $4.13 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 7.4-7.8%. DXC projects adjusted earnings per share in the band of 72-76 cents.



For the full-year fiscal 2022, DXC expects a revenue range of $16.6 to $16.8 billion, and adjusted earnings of $3.45-$3.65 per share.

