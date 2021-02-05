DXC Technology (DXC) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

DXC Technology’s DXC reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.6%. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s $1.25.



Revenues of $4.29 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $4.22 billion. However, the top line fell 14.6% year over year. Spin-off of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services business to Veritas as well as its healthcare software business to Dedalus Group in 2020 led to the year-over-year decline.

Quarter in Detail



Segment wise, revenues from Global Business Services (“GBS”) slid 18.6% on a year-over-year basis to $1.92 billion. Divestiture of the HHS business in October last year affected revenues from this segment.



Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) revenues during the fiscal third quarter came in at $2.31 billion, down 9.9% year over year, reflecting termination of certain customer accounts and price downs.



Within the company’s enterprise technology stack business, ITO layer revenues declined 17.7% year over year on account terminations, price concessions and customer settlements. Cloud and security revenues fell 1%.



Application layer revenues decreased 9.3% year over year.



Adjusted EBIT margin was 7%, contracting 350 basis points year over year.



Balance Sheet and Other Financial Metrics



The company exited the fiscal third quarter with $3.92 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with the $3.08 billion witnessed in the previous quarter. Long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) decreased to $5.44 billion as of Dec 31 from $8.05 billion as of Sep 30.



During the reported quarter, the company recorded operating and adjusted free cash outflows of $187 million and $318 million, respectively. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the company generated operating cash flow of $404 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $209 million.



Outlook



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $4.25 billion and $4.30 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 7% to 7.4%. DXC projects adjusted earnings per share in the band of 65-70 cents.



