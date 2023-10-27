DXC Technology (DXC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

DXC Technology DXC is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 1.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company anticipates revenues between $3.43 billion and $3.46 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues stands at $3.44 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.4%.

DXC anticipates non-GAAP earnings between 65 cents and 70 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 68 per share, suggesting a 9.3% year-over-year decrease.

The company’s earnings outpaced estimates twice in the trailing four quarters while matching on one occasion and meeting once, with an average surprise of -1.5%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

DXC Technology Company. Price and EPS Surprise

DXC Technology Company. price-eps-surprise | DXC Technology Company. Quote

Factors to Consider

DXC’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by softening IT spending as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.

Moreover, a weak traditional business is likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter's performance. However, sequential revenue stabilization is expected to have continued.

The negative impacts of the aforementioned factors are likely to have been partially offset by DXC’s strength in the digital business and partnerships, which have been helping it expand in the cloud computing space.

In its first-quarter earnings release, the company expected second-quarter organic revenues to decline in the 4.5-5.5% range considering the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our estimate suggests that DXC’s total organic revenues are likely to have declined 5.2% in the to-be-reported quarter.

The year-over-year expected organic revenue decline is mainly due to an anticipated weak performance at DXC’s Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”), partially offset by the continued improving performance of the Global Business Services (“GBS”) segment.

During the first-quarterearnings conference call DXC pointed out that the continued difficult economic environment is negatively impacting resale and projects, most significantly in IT Outsourcing and Modern Workplace areas, which are parts of the GIS segment.

Our estimate for the GIS segment’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.72 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10.1% on an organic basis. Meanwhile, our estimate of $1.72 billion for the GBS segment’s revenues suggests a year-over-year organic decline of 0.1%.

Furthermore, revenue shortfall is likely to have weighed on second-quarter margins. DXC projects the adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 6.5%-7% in the fiscal second quarter.

Additionally, DXC’s cost-saving initiatives and lower interest expenses are likely to have partially offset the negative impact of revenue shortfall on bottom-line results. Apart from the abovementioned factors, a reduction in shares outstanding on the company’s aggressive share repurchase initiative is likely to have boosted the EPS.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DXC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Palantir Technologies PLTR, ON Semiconductor ON and Synaptics SYNA have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Palantir carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.35%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, with the average surprise being 2.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palantir’s third-quarter earnings stands at 6 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 500%. It is estimated to report revenues of $555 million, which suggests an increase of approximately 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

ON carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.00%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 30. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.15 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.1%.

Synaptics is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 9. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54% at present. Synaptics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 89.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.52. Synaptics’ quarterly revenues are estimated to decline 48.2% year over year to $232 million.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DXC Technology Company. (DXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.