DXC Technology (DXC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DXC Technology DXC is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 3.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company anticipates revenues between $3.7 billion and $3.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $3.71 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10.3%.

DXC anticipates non-GAAP earnings between 80 cents and 85 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, suggesting a 2.4% year-over-year decline.

The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the same in one and missing one time, the average surprise being 0.8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

DXC’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by the business operation closure in Russia following the Kremlin force’s invasion of Ukraine. On its last earnings conference call, the company stated that the exit from Russia would reduce its total revenues by approximately $140 million every fiscal.

The strong U.S. dollar against major currencies and the concluded divestments of certain business units in the past 12 months are also anticipated to have negatively impacted the first-quarter top line. The company projected unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and divestitures would reduce first-quarter sales by $200 million and $100 million, respectively, and $800 million and $300 million for full-fiscal 2023.

Apart from this, a weak traditional business might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter's performance. However, sequential revenue stabilization is expected to have continued.

However, the negative impacts of the aforementioned factors might have partially offset by DXC’s strength in the digital business and partnerships, which is helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Increased IT spending is anticipated to have contributed to the top line in the quarter to be reported.

Moreover, margins are anticipated to have benefited from the company’s cost-saving initiatives and reduction in debts, which are likely to have lowered its interest expenses during the quarter. DXC projects the adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 7.5-8% in the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DXC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -0.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

