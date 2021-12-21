DXC Technology (DXC) to Offer Solutions to Western Sydney Airport

DXC Technology DXC recently announced that it has been selected as the Master Systems Integrator for Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) airport.

The Australian airport is under construction and will commence its operations in 2026. DXC will be providing foundational technology platforms, including cybersecurity, integration and hosting platforms to the airport authorities.

DXC, along with Hong-Kong-based aviation consultancy, Chavali Consulting, will ensure a complete end-to-end aviation experience to the Nancy-Bird Walton airport. It will bring in over 60 operational systems together to ensure better customer experiences. This, in turn, will create job opportunities in the Greater Sydney region.

It is worth mentioning that DXC is already collaborating with Western Sydney University to train students with the required skills that will prove useful for the new airport in the region.

DXC is offering the Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence, a centralized testing platform to optimize resource utilization for testing processes, to the Western Sydney airport. This will ensure rapid integration of the operational systems.

The company is currently focusing on the cloud computing market, cyber business and Big Data business. Clients are relying increasingly on cloud-based services as it makes the IT system more agile and productive, which leads to considerable cost savings. However, the segment is still underpenetrated.

Per Gartner, worldwide IT spending is anticipated to be $4.2 trillion in 2021, suggesting an increase of 8.6% from 2020. The research firm expects worldwide spending on IT services to grow 9.8% year over year to $1.28 trillion this year. Therefore, DXC, a major player in the space, is anticipated to benefit from this untapped opportunity.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Qualcomm QCOM both carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arrow’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share from $3.85 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share over the past 60 days.

Arrow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 26.8% year-to-date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last seven days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 48.1% in the YTD period.

The consensus mark for Qualcomm’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has moved south to $3 per share from $3.01 in the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised downward by 0.10% to $10.48 per share in the past seven days.

Qualcomm’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of QCOM have gained 16% YTD.

