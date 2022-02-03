DXC Technology (DXC) Q3 Earnings in Line, Revenue Miss

DXC Technology DXC reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 92 cents per share for the third quarter, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 9.5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 84 cents per share, primarily driven by expanding margins and lower interest expenses and outstanding shares, which more than offset the negative impact of reduced revenues.

DXC reported revenues of $4.09 billion missing the consensus mark of $4.10 billion, and declined 4.6% year over year. Third-quarter revenues were negatively impacted by unfavorable currency exchange rates.

Quarterly Details

DXC’s bookings for the fiscal third quarter were $5 billion, reflecting the book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.

Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services (“GBS”) increased 1.3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.95 billion. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues improved 7% year over year. The upside was primarily aided by the strong performance of Analytics and Engineering, and Applications offerings.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) revenues were $2.14 billion in the fiscal third quarter, down 9.5% year over year. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 8.3% year over year reflecting improvements in information technology outsourcing (“ITO”) services revenues.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 8.7%, expanding 170 basis points (bps) year over year and 10 bps sequentially. Margins were primarily supported by the company’s ongoing cost-optimization initiatives under which it is focusing on four cost levers — contractor conversion, scaling its global innovation and delivery centres, real estate, and automation through Platform X.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DXC exited the fiscal third quarter with $2.92 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $2.70 billion witnessed in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) declined to $4.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, from $4.36 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

During the third quarter, DXC recorded operating and adjusted free cash of $696 million and $550 million, respectively. This strong cash flow performance was primarily driven by favorable timing on both payments and receipts in the quarter reported.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the company generated operating and adjusted free cash of $1.23 billion and $650 million, respectively.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $213 million. DXC anticipates self-funded share repurchases worth $1 billion in the next year.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.11 billion and $4.15 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 8.7% to 8.9%. DXC projects adjusted earnings between 98 cents and $1.03 per share.

For fiscal 2022, DXC modified its revenue guidance range to approximately $16.4 billion from $16.4-$16.6 billion predicted previously. It revised the adjusted earnings outlook to $3.64-$3.69 per share from $3.52-$3.72 per share.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the iPhone maker Apple AAPL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices ADI and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.9% to $6.15 per share in the past seven days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 31.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 7 cents to $7.53 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. Shares of ADI have gained 14.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis Technologies fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 16 cents to 84 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.5% to $2.67 per share in the last 90 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 24.2%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 76% in the past year.

