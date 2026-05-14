DXC Technology (DXC) Price Target Decreased by 11.39% to 13.60

The average one-year price target for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been revised to $13.60 / share. This is a decrease of 11.39% from the prior estimate of $15.35 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.46% from the latest reported closing price of $8.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXC Technology. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXC is 0.03%, an increase of 62.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 182,589K shares. The put/call ratio of DXC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 12,895K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company.

Glenview Capital Management holds 8,316K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 2.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,045K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,932K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,382K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,587K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company.

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