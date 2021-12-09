DXC Technology (DXC) Offers Full PSS Support to Copa Airlines

DXC Technology DXC recently announced that it has entered a multi-year renewal agreement with Panama-based Copa Airlines to modernize the latter’s mainframe-based passenger service system (“PSS”) and fully migrate to public cloud.

Collaborating with strategic partner Microsoft MSFT and applying its own Cloud Right approach, DXC along with Copa Airlines will be leading the transition process. The new platform will accelerate the air carrier’s digital transformation, while ensuring better customer and staff experiences. It will support the integration of third-party applications that power Copa Airlines’ flexible shopping, merchandising and New Distribution Capability (NDC).

DXC will utilize Microsoft’s Azure for its strength and experience in this mainframe cloud migration. Its Cloud Right approach will optimize and manage Copa Airlines’ existing investments and ensure the best use of on-premises, private and public cloud environments.

The transition is anticipated to drive Copa Airlines’ revenue growth in the near term, and expand its global clientele base. It is worth mentioning that Copa Airlines was founded in 1947 as the National Airline of Panama.

DXC is currently focusing on the cloud computing market, cyber business and Big Data business. Clients are increasingly relying on cloud-based services as it makes the IT system more agile and productive, which leads to considerable cost savings. However, the segment is still underpenetrated.

Per Gartner, the worldwide IT spending is anticipated to be $4.2 trillion in 2021, suggesting an increase of 8.6% from 2020. The research firm expects worldwide spending on IT services to grow 9.8% year over year to $1.28 trillion this year. Therefore, DXC, being a major player in the space, is anticipated to benefit from this untapped opportunity.

DXC currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

