DXC Technology Confirms Takeover Proposal From Atos

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC) on Thursday confirmed that it received an unsolicited takeover proposal from French IT consulting group Atos SE.

The DXC Technology board of directors will be evaluating the proposal.

"Prior to receiving this proposal Wednesday night, DXC Technology had no knowledge of any such interest from Atos. We remain focused on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders as we execute our transformation journey," the company said in a statement.

DXC Technology was founded in 2017 when the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company spun off its Enterprise Services business and merged it with Computer Sciences Corp.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Atos has offered to buy DXC Technology for more than US$10 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.