DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Up 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for DXC Technology Company. (DXC). Shares have added about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DXC Technology Company. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

DXC Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Meet

DXC reported better-than-expected bottom-line results in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The IT services and consulting company posted second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

However, the bottom line decreased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 75 cents per share. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower revenues and increased interest expenses, partially offset by the benefits of cost-saving initiatives and a lower share count.

DXC reported revenues of $3.44 billion, in line with the consensus mark, but declined 3.6% year over year, mainly due to a reduced level of low-margin resale revenues. We believe that the top line was negatively impacted by a slowdown in client expenditures in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Quarterly Details

DXC’s bookings in the fiscal second quarter were $2.8 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 0.81. The trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio for the company was 1.02 at the second-quarter fiscal 2024-end. Our estimate for bookings and the book-to-bill ratio was pegged at $3 billion and 0.87, respectively.

Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services (“GBS”) inched down 0.2% on a year-over-year basis to $1.71 billion. Our estimate for the GBS segment’s second-quarter revenues was pegged at $1.72 billion.

However, on an organic basis, the division’s revenues improved 2.4% year over year. The upside was primarily aided by the strong performance of Analytics & Engineering and Insurance Software & BPS offerings, where revenues increased 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively, on an organic basis. However, the GBS segment’s Applications offerings registered a year-over-year organic revenue decline of 0.8%.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) revenues were $1.73 billion in the fiscal second quarter, down 6.8% year over year. Our estimate for the GIS segment’s second-quarter revenues was pegged at $1.72 billion.

On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 9.1% year over year. Under the GIS division, revenues from Cloud Infrastructure & ITO, Modern Workplace and Security offerings declined 9.8%, 9% and 1.8%, respectively, on an organic basis.

The company’s adjusted gross margin improved 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 23.4%, mainly driven by its cost reduction initiatives. DXC’s adjusted operating income declined to $251 million in the second quarter from $269 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin contracted to 7.3% from 7.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DXC exited the fiscal second quarter with $1.41 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.58 billion in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) was $3.79 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $3.9 billion as of Jun 30.

In the second quarter, DXC generated operating cash flow of $248 million and free cash flow of $91 million. During the quarter, it bought back shares worth $214 million. The company stated that it is on track to complete the $1 billion share repurchase program in fiscal 2024. DXC had initiated the $1 billion share buyback program in April 2023.

During the first half of fiscal 2024, DXC generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $375 million and $16 million, respectively. It returned $494 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the period.

Lowered FY24 Revenue Guidance

DXC lowered its revenue guidance for the full fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2024, DXC now estimates revenues in the band of $13.58-$13.73 billion, down from its previous forecast in the range of $13.88-$14.03 billion.

However, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2024 guidance for other metrics. It still projects the adjusted EBIT margin for the fiscal in the range of 7%-7.5% and adjusted EPS between $3.15 and $3.40.

DXC also initiated guidance for the third quarter. For the quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $3.32 billion and $3.37 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 7%-7.5%. DXC projects adjusted earnings between 75 cents and 80 cents per share for the third quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -12.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, DXC Technology Company. has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, DXC Technology Company. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

DXC Technology Company. belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Check Point Software (CHKP), has gained 6.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2023.

Check Point reported revenues of $596.3 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.2%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares with $1.77 a year ago.

Check Point is expected to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.3%.

Check Point has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXC Technology Company. (DXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.