DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, DXC Technology Company. (DXC) reported revenue of $3.45 billion, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion, representing a surprise of -3.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology Company. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change : -10.6% versus -6.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -10.6% versus -6.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues - YoY change : -7% versus -3.88% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -7% versus -3.88% estimated by three analysts on average. Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change : -3.1% versus -1.62% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -3.1% versus -1.62% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) : $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.

: $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%. Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS) : $1.70 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS) : $192 million compared to the $223.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $192 million compared to the $223.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- All other loss : -$59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$64.71 million.

: -$59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$64.71 million. Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $91 million versus $116.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXC Technology Company. (DXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.