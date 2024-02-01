DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, DXC Technology Company. (DXC) reported revenue of $3.4 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +12.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology Company. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change : -2.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.6%.

: -2.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.6%. Total Revenues - YoY change : -4.7% compared to the -5.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -4.7% compared to the -5.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change : -6.8% compared to the -8.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -6.8% compared to the -8.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) : $1.70 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $1.70 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS) : $1.70 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS) : $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $204.18 million.

: $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $204.18 million. Segment Profit- All other loss : -$65 million versus -$59.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$65 million versus -$59.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $121 million compared to the $97.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

