DXC Technology Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

Earnings: -$200 million in Q4 vs. -$756 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.10 in Q4 vs. -$3.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.83 per share Revenue: $3.39 billion in Q4 vs. $3.59 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,100 - $3,150 Mln

