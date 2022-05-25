DXC Technology Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

Earnings: $530 million in Q4 vs. -$798 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.14 in Q4 vs. -$3.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $4.01 billion in Q4 vs. $4.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,700 - $3,750 Mln

