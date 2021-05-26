DXC Technology Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

-Earnings: -$0.80 billion in Q4 vs. -$3.50 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.14 in Q4 vs. -$13.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 billion or $0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.70 per share -Revenue: $4.39 billion in Q4 vs. $4.82 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.08 to $4.13 Bln

