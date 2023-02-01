Markets
DXC

DXC Technology Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 01, 2023 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $61 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $3.57 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.615-$3.635 bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45- $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $14.46-$14.47 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.