DXC Technology Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $61 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $3.57 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.615-$3.635 bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45- $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $14.46-$14.47 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.