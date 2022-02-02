DXC Technology Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $98 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $4.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $4.09 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $98 Mln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $4.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.11 - $4.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 - $3.69 Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.