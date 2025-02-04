DXC Technology Company Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $3.225 billion from $3.399 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

