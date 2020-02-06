DXC Technology Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $82 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $462 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $5.02 billion from $5.18 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $320 Mln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $5.02 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.

