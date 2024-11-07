DXC Technology Company Q2 Income Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $3.241 billion from $3.436 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.241 Bln vs. $3.436 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00-$3.25

