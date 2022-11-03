DXC Technology Company Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

Earnings: $27 million in Q2 vs. -$188 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q2 vs. $4.03 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.550 - $3.580 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $14.40 - $14.54 Bln

