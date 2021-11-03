DXC Technology Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

-Earnings: -$188 million in Q2 vs. -$244 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.74 in Q2 vs. -$0.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $0.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.83 per share -Revenue: $4.03 billion in Q2 vs. $4.55 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 – $0.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.08 - $4.13 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.52 – $3.72 Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 - $16.6 Bln

