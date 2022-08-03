Markets
DXC Technology Company Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.71 billion from $4.14 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $102 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $3.71 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75

