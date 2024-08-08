DXC Technology Company Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $26 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $136 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.236 billion from $3.446 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $26 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.236 Bln vs. $3.446 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.19 - $3.22 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $12.74 - $13.02 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.