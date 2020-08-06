DXC Technology Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):

-Earnings: -$205 million in Q1 vs. $163 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.81 in Q1 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $53 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $4.50 billion in Q1 vs. $4.89 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.