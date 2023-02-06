DXC Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXC

In trading on Monday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.59, changing hands as low as $27.96 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.65 per share, with $39.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.97. The DXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
