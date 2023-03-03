Markets
DXC

DXC Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DXC

March 03, 2023 — 11:02 am EST

In trading on Friday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.50, changing hands as high as $28.57 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

DXC Technology Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.65 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.52. The DXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

