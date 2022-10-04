Markets
DXC Technology Approached By Financial Sponsor On Potential Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC) confirmed Tuesday that it has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition of the company. But, it hasn't received a formal proposal.

The company stated that, consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, it is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information.

There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the Board of Directors.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, DXC was trading at $27.40 up $1.35 or 5.18%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.22 or 0.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

