DXC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.74, changing hands as high as $24.01 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.61 per share, with $30.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.65.
Also see: VHAQ Options Chain
GLUU Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.