DXC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.54, changing hands as high as $26.66 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.1125 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.68. The DXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

