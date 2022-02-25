DXC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.52, changing hands as high as $35.75 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.20 per share, with $44.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.42. The DXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

