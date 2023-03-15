DXC Fined by the SEC for Misleading Non-GAAP Disclosures

DXC Technology Company DXC has been penalized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly making misleading disclosures regarding its non-GAAP financial performance between 2018 and early 2020.

The SEC has charged DXC for negligently misclassifying millions of dollars of expenses as non-GAAP adjustments for its self-defined transaction, separation and integration-related (TSI) costs. The agency alleged that DXC failed to evaluate the non-GAAP disclosures concerning TSI costs and improperly excluded them from non-GAAP earnings, materially increasing its reported non-GAAP net income.

In its statement, the SEC said that DXC has neither admitted nor denied the agency’s charges. However, it has agreed to pay a fine of $8 million related to the allegations and has consented to a cease-and-desist order. It has also agreed to make and implement non-GAAP policies, and disclosures controls and procedures.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

Notably, the TSI costs in question pertain to the non-GAAP merger & acquisition costs primarily related to the 2017 merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprise Services Division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise that formed DXC. From fiscal 2018 till third-quarter fiscal 2023, DXC has made non-GAAP adjustments in the name of TSI costs of $1.48 billion.

It’s a sigh of relief for DXC that the matter has closed now, and a fine of $8 million will have no material impact on its forthcoming quarterly results. The SEC’s statement is also a big relief for investors because the agency’s investigation ensures that DXC’s recent quarterly reports are appropriate and correctly follow the GAAP and non-GAAP accounting principles.

DXC is underway a massive restructuring journey to transform the company from a struggling, highly leveraged entity to a high-growth business-oriented firm. CSC, prior to the completion of the merger, took an additional debt. This amplified DXC’s total long-term liability, thereby increasing its interest cost burden while limiting its scope for investing in growth opportunities.

To overcome this situation, DXC resorted to debt refinancing, divestment and a spin-off of non-core assets. The strategy significantly reduced its outstanding debt level to $3.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, from $10.33 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. Its interest expenses decreased to $56 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023 from $106 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021.

Divestment and spinning off non-core assets have improved DXC’s focus on its core businesses. Also, it enhances the firm’s ability to execute acquisition strategies across high-growth businesses, including enterprise software-as-a-service, technology security solutions and autonomous driving.

